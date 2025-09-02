Left Menu

Pranav Venkatesh Dominates Fujairah Global Superstars Chess Tournament

Pranav Venkatesh emerged victorious at the Fujairah Global Superstars chess tournament, defeating Grandmaster Alan Pichot. Venkatesh scored seven out of nine points, finishing ahead of other competitors. He won USD 23,000 and added 28 points to his ELO rating. Pranav remains undefeated and is set to compete in Samarkand's Grand Swiss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fujairah | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:33 IST
Pranav Venkatesh Dominates Fujairah Global Superstars Chess Tournament

World Junior Champion Pranav Venkatesh secured a decisive win against Grandmaster Alan Pichot of Spain, thereby claiming the title at the prestigious Fujairah Global Superstars chess tournament.

Demonstrating exceptional skill, Pranav garnered a total of seven points out of nine, leading by a full point against close competitors Brandon Jacobson (USA), Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara (Mexico), and Amin Tabatabai (Iran), who each scored six points.

Pranav's victory not only earned him USD 23,000 but also added an impressive 28 points to his ELO rating. The 18-year-old chess prodigy now heads to the Grand Swiss in Uzbekistan, set to face some of the world's top players.

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuances

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuance...

 Global
2
Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt accepts quota demand.

Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt acc...

 India
3
Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota protesters at Azad Maidan.

Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota pro...

 India
4
Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025