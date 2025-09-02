Pranav Venkatesh Dominates Fujairah Global Superstars Chess Tournament
Pranav Venkatesh emerged victorious at the Fujairah Global Superstars chess tournament, defeating Grandmaster Alan Pichot. Venkatesh scored seven out of nine points, finishing ahead of other competitors. He won USD 23,000 and added 28 points to his ELO rating. Pranav remains undefeated and is set to compete in Samarkand's Grand Swiss.
World Junior Champion Pranav Venkatesh secured a decisive win against Grandmaster Alan Pichot of Spain, thereby claiming the title at the prestigious Fujairah Global Superstars chess tournament.
Demonstrating exceptional skill, Pranav garnered a total of seven points out of nine, leading by a full point against close competitors Brandon Jacobson (USA), Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara (Mexico), and Amin Tabatabai (Iran), who each scored six points.
Pranav's victory not only earned him USD 23,000 but also added an impressive 28 points to his ELO rating. The 18-year-old chess prodigy now heads to the Grand Swiss in Uzbekistan, set to face some of the world's top players.
