Left Menu

Mitchell Starc Bids Goodbye to T20 Cricket

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc retires from Twenty20 internationals to extend his test and ODI career. His decision impacts Australia's T20 World Cup preparation. Starc, a leading bowler, retires with 79 T20I wickets. He aims to focus on future test tours and the ODI World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:35 IST
Mitchell Starc Bids Goodbye to T20 Cricket
Mitchell Starc

In a significant development for Australian cricket, legendary fast bowler Mitchell Starc has announced his retirement from Twenty20 internationals. The decision, coming six months before the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, marks the end of a prolific T20 career for the left-arm pacer.

Starc, who has been a pivotal figure in Australia's T20 setup, exits the format as the nation's most successful fast bowler, with 79 wickets in 65 matches. However, his focus now shifts to prolonging his career in test and one-day internationals, laying emphasis on upcoming tours and the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Selectors face the challenge of filling Starc's void, with chairman George Bailey acknowledging the difficulty of replacing a bowler of his caliber. Cricket Australia commends Starc's selfless decision, paving the way for emerging talents as the team prepares for future campaigns.

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuances

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuance...

 Global
2
Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt accepts quota demand.

Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt acc...

 India
3
Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota protesters at Azad Maidan.

Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota pro...

 India
4
Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025