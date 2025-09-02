Mitchell Starc Bids Goodbye to T20 Cricket
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc retires from Twenty20 internationals to extend his test and ODI career. His decision impacts Australia's T20 World Cup preparation. Starc, a leading bowler, retires with 79 T20I wickets. He aims to focus on future test tours and the ODI World Cup.
In a significant development for Australian cricket, legendary fast bowler Mitchell Starc has announced his retirement from Twenty20 internationals. The decision, coming six months before the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, marks the end of a prolific T20 career for the left-arm pacer.
Starc, who has been a pivotal figure in Australia's T20 setup, exits the format as the nation's most successful fast bowler, with 79 wickets in 65 matches. However, his focus now shifts to prolonging his career in test and one-day internationals, laying emphasis on upcoming tours and the ODI World Cup in 2027.
Selectors face the challenge of filling Starc's void, with chairman George Bailey acknowledging the difficulty of replacing a bowler of his caliber. Cricket Australia commends Starc's selfless decision, paving the way for emerging talents as the team prepares for future campaigns.
