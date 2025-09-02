Left Menu

Ederson's Departure Marks End of Era at Manchester City

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes departs Manchester City for Fenerbahce, ending an eight-year tenure that saw him win 18 trophies. Known for his playmaking abilities, Ederson will be replaced by Gianluigi Donnarumma. The transfer signifies a shift in Manchester City's goalkeeping strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:27 IST
Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has concluded his illustrious eight-year stint with Manchester City, moving to Turkish club Fenerbahce. The transfer was confirmed just hours after the close of the English summer transfer window.

During his tenure with City, Ederson secured 18 trophies and transformed the role of the goalkeeper with his adeptness at distributing the ball and initiating plays from the back. His departure is expected to make way for Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ederson's move symbolizes an end of an era for City, as Donnarumma, praised for his shot-stopping prowess but not known for distribution, joins the ranks. The change may signal a tactical shift under manager Pep Guardiola.

