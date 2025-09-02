Ederson's Departure Marks End of Era at Manchester City
Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes departs Manchester City for Fenerbahce, ending an eight-year tenure that saw him win 18 trophies. Known for his playmaking abilities, Ederson will be replaced by Gianluigi Donnarumma. The transfer signifies a shift in Manchester City's goalkeeping strategy.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has concluded his illustrious eight-year stint with Manchester City, moving to Turkish club Fenerbahce. The transfer was confirmed just hours after the close of the English summer transfer window.
During his tenure with City, Ederson secured 18 trophies and transformed the role of the goalkeeper with his adeptness at distributing the ball and initiating plays from the back. His departure is expected to make way for Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain.
Ederson's move symbolizes an end of an era for City, as Donnarumma, praised for his shot-stopping prowess but not known for distribution, joins the ranks. The change may signal a tactical shift under manager Pep Guardiola.
ALSO READ
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones
Ederson's Transfer to Fenerbahce Marks End of an Era at Manchester City
PM transfers Rs 105 crore to bank account of new cooperative 'Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited'.
Galatasaray's Star-Studded Transfer Triumph
Record Transfers: Premier League's Unprecedented Spending