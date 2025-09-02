Ederson's Departure Marks End of Era at Manchester City

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has concluded his illustrious eight-year stint with Manchester City, moving to Turkish club Fenerbahce. The transfer was confirmed just hours after the close of the English summer transfer window.

During his tenure with City, Ederson secured 18 trophies and transformed the role of the goalkeeper with his adeptness at distributing the ball and initiating plays from the back. His departure is expected to make way for Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ederson's move symbolizes an end of an era for City, as Donnarumma, praised for his shot-stopping prowess but not known for distribution, joins the ranks. The change may signal a tactical shift under manager Pep Guardiola.