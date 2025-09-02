Left Menu

Pegula Powers to U.S. Open Semi-Final

Jessica Pegula secured her spot in the U.S. Open semi-final by defeating Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3. Despite a challenging lead-up, Pegula has excelled at the tournament, remaining undefeated in sets. She awaits her next match against either Aryna Sabalenka or Marketa Vondrousova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:48 IST
Pegula Powers to U.S. Open Semi-Final
Jessica Pegula

American tennis player Jessica Pegula has advanced to her second consecutive U.S. Open semi-final. In a decisive 6-3, 6-3 victory over Barbora Krejcikova, Pegula displayed her skill on the court despite a challenging run-up to the tournament.

Krejcikova, a former Grand Slam champion, managed to fight through injuries to reach the quarterfinals but ultimately succumbed to Pegula's powerful performance. Pegula has been in top form in New York, where she has yet to lose a set.

Looking ahead, Pegula will face off against the winner of the match between reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Marketa Vondrousova, as she aims for the finals.

TRENDING

1
Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

 India
2
Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in Balance

Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in B...

 Global
3
Brazil's Coffee Price Surge: 3 Corações and Melitta Respond to Economic Pressures

Brazil's Coffee Price Surge: 3 Corações and Melitta Respond to Economic Pres...

 Global
4
Ilkay Gundogan's Nostalgic Return: From Premier League Glory to Galatasaray

Ilkay Gundogan's Nostalgic Return: From Premier League Glory to Galatasaray

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025