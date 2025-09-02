Pegula Powers to U.S. Open Semi-Final

American tennis player Jessica Pegula has advanced to her second consecutive U.S. Open semi-final. In a decisive 6-3, 6-3 victory over Barbora Krejcikova, Pegula displayed her skill on the court despite a challenging run-up to the tournament.

Krejcikova, a former Grand Slam champion, managed to fight through injuries to reach the quarterfinals but ultimately succumbed to Pegula's powerful performance. Pegula has been in top form in New York, where she has yet to lose a set.

Looking ahead, Pegula will face off against the winner of the match between reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Marketa Vondrousova, as she aims for the finals.