Record-Breaking Transfer: Alexander Isak Joins Liverpool

Alexander Isak's $168.86 million move to Liverpool makes him the Premier League's most expensive player. Training resumed amid the World Cup qualifiers. Teammate Viktor Gyokeres defends player power, stressing clubs hold more. Sweden eyes Isak's skills to boost their World Cup campaign.

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak, now the Premier League's most expensive player following his $168.86 million move to Liverpool, returned to training on Tuesday. Despite the hype, Isak appeared relaxed as he joined his Sweden teammates in Stockholm ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

Isak's transfer had sparked discontent from Newcastle United fans, likened to teammate Viktor Gyokeres' own transfer saga. Gyokeres, who moved to Arsenal, argued that clubs still hold more power than players in transfer negotiations.

As Sweden prepares for their World Cup campaign, coach Jon Dahl Tomasson remains optimistic about Isak's impact. With successful past performances, all eyes are on the striker to elevate Sweden's play against Slovenia.

