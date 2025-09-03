Left Menu

Tennis Titans: Anisimova's Redemption, Sinner's Streak, and Auger-Aliassime's Upset Hopes

The U.S. Open quarter-finals feature gripping matchups, with Anisimova seeking revenge against Swiatek, Sinner aiming to maintain his winning streak against Musetti, and Auger-Aliassime eyeing an upset over De Minaur. This round promises intense competition as players vie for advancement in one of tennis's premier tournaments.

The U.S. Open quarter-finals promise thrilling action, headlined by a high-stakes rematch between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova. Swiatek, a dominant force in women's tennis, seeks her seventh Grand Slam title, while Anisimova looks to overturn her painful Wimbledon defeat and reaffirm her prowess.

On the men's side, Jannik Sinner stands as a formidable contender, riding a 25-match hardcourt winning streak into his encounter against Lorenzo Musetti. Sinner's commanding performances demand respect, but Musetti thrives on unwritten narratives, eager to upset the odds against his fellow Italian.

Additionally, Felix Auger-Aliassime, in spectacular form, eyes another significant victory as he prepares to clash with Alex De Minaur. The Canadian has already dismissed tennis elites like Zverev and Rublev, solidifying his reputation as a player to watch at this year's tournament.

