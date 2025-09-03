Left Menu

Sabalenka Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals as Vondrousova Withdraws

Aryna Sabalenka moves to the U.S. Open semi-finals due to Marketa Vondrousova's injury withdrawal. Vondrousova had previously upset top seeds but withdrew before their match. Sabalenka is set to face Jessica Pegula, in a repeat of their last year's final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 03:11 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

In a surprising turn of events, Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, advanced to the U.S. Open semi-finals without playing, as her opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew due to injury.

Vondrousova, who clinched the Wimbledon title in 2023, had delivered remarkable performances against seeded players like Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina, but persistent injuries hampered her progress yet again. Her withdrawal marks another setback in a career plagued by frequent interruptions.

With this walkover, Sabalenka is now set to meet American Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals. The match rekindles memories of last year's final, promising an exciting showdown.

