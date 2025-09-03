Left Menu

Jessica Pegula's Triumphant U.S. Open Run: A Comeback Story

American tennis player Jessica Pegula reached her second U.S. Open semi-final, defeating Barbora Krejcikova. Despite a tough season, Pegula managed to turn her fortunes around in New York, setting up a match with Aryna Sabalenka. Overcoming prior defeats, she aims to simplify her game and regain confidence.

American tennis star Jessica Pegula achieved a remarkable feat by reaching the U.S. Open semi-finals for the second consecutive year. She delivered a clinical performance with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova on Tuesday.

Though Pegula had a frustrating lead-up to this year's final major, she discovered her rhythm in New York, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle against the world number one and defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka.

Her progression at Flushing Meadows is a significant confidence boost, especially following an early exit at Wimbledon. Pegula's strategy to streamline her game seems to be paying off, as she advanced without dropping a set, embracing the cheers from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

