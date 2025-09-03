Carlos Alcaraz Makes Waves, Secures US Open Semi-Final Spot
Spanish tennis prowess Carlos Alcaraz clinches a semi-final berth at the US Open following a decisive victory over Jiri Lehecka. Aiming for the ATP's No. 1 ranking, he remains focused yet relaxed. The 22-year-old showcases impressive performance as he extends his Grand Slam success story in New York.
Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the semi-finals of the US Open with a commanding performance on Wednesday, comfortably dispatching Jiri Lehecka. The 22-year-old Spaniard achieved a flawless 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win, making his way to the New York semi-finals without dropping a set.
This marks Alcaraz's return to the last four at a hard-court major since the 2023 US Open, and he is set to face either four-time champion Novak Djokovic or last year's finalist Taylor Fritz. With the ATP's No. 1 ranking within reach, Alcaraz heightens the pressure on arch-rival Jannik Sinner.
Reflecting on the stakes, Alcaraz said, "If I focus too much on being No. 1, I'll pressure myself, which I want to avoid. I aim to perform my best and enjoy the game." Alcaraz has consistently impressed throughout the tournament, pushing his career to new heights.
