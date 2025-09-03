Champion Cyclist Chris Froome Battles Life-Threatening Injury
Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner, experienced a severe heart injury after a crash in France. The incident left him with multiple injuries including a pericardial rupture. Despite previous aspirations to race again, his recovery will be lengthy, delaying his return to competitive cycling.
Chris Froome, renowned for his four Tour de France titles, is recovering from a life-threatening heart injury sustained during a training crash in southern France. The 40-year-old cyclist was airlifted to a Toulon hospital following the August 27 incident.
The crash left Froome with a pericardial rupture, a serious condition involving a tear to the heart's protective sac, alongside broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a back fracture. "It was obviously a lot more serious than some broken bones," his wife, Michelle, told The Times. "He's fine but facing a lengthy recovery period and will not be riding soon."
Despite ambitions to make a final appearance at the Tour de France, Froome's recent setbacks, including a broken collarbone earlier this year, have kept him off the roster. His journey back to the sport continues to be fraught with challenges.
