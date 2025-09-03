Left Menu

Champion Cyclist Chris Froome Battles Life-Threatening Injury

Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner, experienced a severe heart injury after a crash in France. The incident left him with multiple injuries including a pericardial rupture. Despite previous aspirations to race again, his recovery will be lengthy, delaying his return to competitive cycling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:47 IST
Chris Froome, renowned for his four Tour de France titles, is recovering from a life-threatening heart injury sustained during a training crash in southern France. The 40-year-old cyclist was airlifted to a Toulon hospital following the August 27 incident.

The crash left Froome with a pericardial rupture, a serious condition involving a tear to the heart's protective sac, alongside broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a back fracture. "It was obviously a lot more serious than some broken bones," his wife, Michelle, told The Times. "He's fine but facing a lengthy recovery period and will not be riding soon."

Despite ambitions to make a final appearance at the Tour de France, Froome's recent setbacks, including a broken collarbone earlier this year, have kept him off the roster. His journey back to the sport continues to be fraught with challenges.

