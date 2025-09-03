Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril, treasurer of the Archery Association of India, has been appointed to the medical and sports science committee of World Archery. Elected at its 56th Congress in Gwagnju, South Korea, the committee is responsible for handling medical issues in the sport.

The committee is comprised of five elected members, including a chairperson and deputy chairperson. Members are required to have a background in medicine or science, often holding at least a master's degree. Dr Ummacheril, who possesses a BHMS degree, brings 15 years of experience with the AAI.

Concurrently, Greg Easton was elected as the new president of World Archery, succeeding Prof Dr Ugur Erdener. Easton highlighted archery's global growth and innovation in broadcasting, alongside his father James Easton's legacy within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)