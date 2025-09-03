Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee
Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril from the Archery Association of India has been elected to the medical and sports science committee of World Archery at its 56th Congress. The committee addresses medical issues in archery and engages with global sports organizations. Greg Easton was also elected as president of World Archery.
- Country:
- India
Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril, treasurer of the Archery Association of India, has been appointed to the medical and sports science committee of World Archery. Elected at its 56th Congress in Gwagnju, South Korea, the committee is responsible for handling medical issues in the sport.
The committee is comprised of five elected members, including a chairperson and deputy chairperson. Members are required to have a background in medicine or science, often holding at least a master's degree. Dr Ummacheril, who possesses a BHMS degree, brings 15 years of experience with the AAI.
Concurrently, Greg Easton was elected as the new president of World Archery, succeeding Prof Dr Ugur Erdener. Easton highlighted archery's global growth and innovation in broadcasting, alongside his father James Easton's legacy within the organization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jamaica's Defining Election: A Crossroad of Progress and Challenge
Congress Accuses BJP of Manipulating Election Process
High Tension in Kolkata: BJP Leader Rakesh Singh Arrested Over Congress Headquarters Vandalism
Delhi Throne Shaken: Rahul Gandhi Sparks Mid-Term Election Speculation
Political Clashes Over Derogatory Remarks: BJP vs. Congress and TMC