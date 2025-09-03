Assam's Salute to a Sporting Legend: Sarusajai Sports Complex Renamed in Honor of Bhogeswar Baruah

The Sarusajai Sports Complex in Assam has received a new identity, named in honor of the state's first Arjuna awardee, Bhogeswar Baruah. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the renaming at a ceremony graced by Baruah himself.

This significant gesture recognizes Baruah's gold and silver wins at the Asian Games in 1966 and 1970. The complex, which accommodates multiple sports facilities, is now officially the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, reflecting Baruah's inspiring legacy.

During the event, Sarma also honored over 38 athletes from Assam who have represented the state nationally, thus emphasizing Assam's commitment to fostering sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)