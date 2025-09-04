Amanda Anisimova's Redemption: From Wimbledon Woes to U.S. Open Glory

Amanda Anisimova delivered a stunning upset on Wednesday by defeating second seed Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-3, earning her first-ever U.S. Open semi-final berth. The victory served as sweet revenge for Anisimova, following her painful 6-0 6-0 loss to Swiatek in the Wimbledon final just two months prior.

The 24-year-old American's performance epitomized resilience and strategic brilliance against the world number two. After reviewing her past failures, Anisimova attacked Swiatek's service with fierce aggression, successfully converting critical break points. Swiatek acknowledged Anisimova's compelling return game played a crucial role in the match outcome.

Meanwhile, in the men's quarter-finals, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime achieved a hard-fought victory over Australia's Alex de Minaur, advancing to his first Grand Slam semi-final since 2021. Despite personal sacrifices, Auger-Aliassime's success highlights his season's competitive resurgence, while de Minaur continues to struggle in major quarter-finals.