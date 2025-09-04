Left Menu

Naomi Osaka Advances to US Open Semi-Finals with Stellar Win

Naomi Osaka advanced to the US Open semi-finals after a straight-set victory over Karolina Muchova. This marks Osaka's first major semi-final since her 2021 Australian Open win. Next, she will face Amanda Anisimova. Despite a medical timeout for Muchova, Osaka's aggressive play secured her place in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:23 IST
Naomi Osaka Advances to US Open Semi-Finals with Stellar Win
Naomi Osaka. (Photo- @wta X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a powerful display of tennis prowess, Naomi Osaka surged into the US Open semi-finals by defeating Karolina Muchova in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(3), on Wednesday. Her victory sets up a highly anticipated clash against Amanda Anisimova, who earlier delivered a shock upset to Iga Swiatek.

Osaka, who is making her return to a major semi-final since capturing the Australian Open title in 2021, showcased both skill and determination. Reflecting on the match, Osaka acknowledged the challenge posed by Muchova, underscoring the Czech player's talent and resilience.

The match saw Osaka dominate serve throughout, leveraging aggressive returns to seize openings. Muchova's medical timeout between sets added drama, yet Osaka remained unfazed, closing the match with a decisive breaker. This victory enhances Osaka's impressive major record, now standing at 13-0 in quarterfinals and beyond.

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh CM Lauds GST Overhaul: A Boon for Citizens

Madhya Pradesh CM Lauds GST Overhaul: A Boon for Citizens

 India
2
Apacer Leads the Way with Fully Lead-free SSD and CoreEnergy Innovations

Apacer Leads the Way with Fully Lead-free SSD and CoreEnergy Innovations

 Taiwan
3
Inside India's Dressing Room: Dhoni's Rare Joy after 2013 Champions Trophy Win

Inside India's Dressing Room: Dhoni's Rare Joy after 2013 Champions Trophy W...

 India
4
DevX Sets Sights on $143-Crore IPO to Expand Office Spaces

DevX Sets Sights on $143-Crore IPO to Expand Office Spaces

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025