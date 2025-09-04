Naomi Osaka Advances to US Open Semi-Finals with Stellar Win

In a powerful display of tennis prowess, Naomi Osaka surged into the US Open semi-finals by defeating Karolina Muchova in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(3), on Wednesday. Her victory sets up a highly anticipated clash against Amanda Anisimova, who earlier delivered a shock upset to Iga Swiatek.

Osaka, who is making her return to a major semi-final since capturing the Australian Open title in 2021, showcased both skill and determination. Reflecting on the match, Osaka acknowledged the challenge posed by Muchova, underscoring the Czech player's talent and resilience.

The match saw Osaka dominate serve throughout, leveraging aggressive returns to seize openings. Muchova's medical timeout between sets added drama, yet Osaka remained unfazed, closing the match with a decisive breaker. This victory enhances Osaka's impressive major record, now standing at 13-0 in quarterfinals and beyond.