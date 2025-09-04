Left Menu

Iconic Spinner: Amit Mishra Bows Out After 25 Years

Amit Mishra, a staple in Indian spin bowling for over 25 years, retires due to injury concerns and to foster young talent. Despite stepping down from professional cricket, Mishra remains devoted to the sport through potential roles in coaching, commentary, and fan engagement online.

Spinner Amit Mishra (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a career spanning over two and a half decades, renowned Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra announced his retirement from professional cricket on Thursday.

Recognized as one of India's most steadfast spin bowlers, Mishra's career decision stemmed from persistent injuries and a desire to mentor new generations on the international stage, according to a press statement.

Throughout his journey, Mishra was celebrated for his unwavering determination and skill, playing pivotal match-winning roles for India and establishing himself as a standout performer in the Indian Premier League. On retiring, Mishra expressed gratitude towards the BCCI, his team, and fans, acknowledging their integral role in his cricketing journey.

Mishra looks forward to staying connected with the sport through potential avenues like coaching, commentary, and digital platforms where he shares cricket analyses and experiences.

