Bengal Warriorz Fall Short Against Puneri Paltan in PKL 12 Clash
Bengal Warriorz faced their first setback of the Pro Kabaddi League season 12, losing 45-36 to Puneri Paltan. Despite captain Devank Dalal's standout performance, small mistakes proved costly. Head coach Naveen Kumar highlighted the team's learning curve, as the young squad adapts to high-pressure situations. Captain Dalal noted a momentum shift before halftime.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling encounter of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12, Bengal Warriorz suffered a 45-36 defeat to Puneri Paltan on Wednesday in Vizag. Despite captain Devank Dalal's commendable performance, scoring 17 raid points and achieving a Super 10, a series of costly errors allowed Puneri Paltan to seize victory over the young Warriorz squad.
Reflecting on the game, head coach Naveen Kumar acknowledged that minor mistakes were pivotal. Kumar stated, "The match was closely contested in the first half, with only a few points separating the teams. However, small errors accumulated, increasing pressure and ultimately costing us the match." He further noted that the young squad is still acclimating to high-pressure scenarios but is expected to grow stronger as the season progresses.
Although the result wasn't in their favor, Devank Dalal stood out with his resilience and determination on the field. The captain attributed a key moment before halftime as a turning point in the match. Dalal commented, "I was gaining points, but a mistake just before halftime shifted the momentum during our raids." He also acknowledged Puneri Paltan's seasoned squad as a decisive factor, contrasting it with Warriorz's new and youthful team. Dalal assured that the team is learning from their errors and is focused on improvement for upcoming challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saint Lucia Kings Secure Playoff Spot with Dominant Victory
Alphabet's Legal Victory Boosts Shares Amidst Antitrust Battle
Historic ABVP Victory: Gaurav Veer Sohal Elected as Panjab University President
Alphabet's Victory Boosts Tech Stocks Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations
Calm and Composure: India's Hockey Coach Stresses Key to Victory