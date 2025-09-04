Left Menu

Resilient Return: Haryana Steelers Captain's Heroic Comeback

Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiya's return from a hospital stint to guide his team in a nail-biting match against U Mumba exemplified commitment and resilience. Despite battling a high fever, Dahiya's presence was a morale booster for the squad, illustrating the indomitable spirit of sportsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:34 IST
Resilient Return: Haryana Steelers Captain's Heroic Comeback
Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiy celebrating with teammates (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic showdown against U Mumba that culminated in a tie-breaker, Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiya proved his dedication by stepping onto the mat just hours after being discharged from the hospital. Battling a high fever, Dahiya delivered a pivotal tackle to keep his team in contention.

Head coach Manpreet Singh recounted the ordeal, highlighting Dahiya's resolve. "Our captain's high fever had confined him to the hospital. Remarkably, by 7 pm, he was competing on the mat, demonstrating the qualities of a true sportsman," Singh praised.

For Dahiya, regaining his kit bag and joining the team was enough to uplift spirits in the dressing room. "They were glad to see me, and I assured them of my participation," he remarked. Emphasizing resilience, Manpreet applauded the team's tenacity in weathering the storm of a challenging Kabaddi league season.

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025