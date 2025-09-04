Resilient Return: Haryana Steelers Captain's Heroic Comeback

In a dramatic showdown against U Mumba that culminated in a tie-breaker, Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiya proved his dedication by stepping onto the mat just hours after being discharged from the hospital. Battling a high fever, Dahiya delivered a pivotal tackle to keep his team in contention.

Head coach Manpreet Singh recounted the ordeal, highlighting Dahiya's resolve. "Our captain's high fever had confined him to the hospital. Remarkably, by 7 pm, he was competing on the mat, demonstrating the qualities of a true sportsman," Singh praised.

For Dahiya, regaining his kit bag and joining the team was enough to uplift spirits in the dressing room. "They were glad to see me, and I assured them of my participation," he remarked. Emphasizing resilience, Manpreet applauded the team's tenacity in weathering the storm of a challenging Kabaddi league season.