Gaikwad's Resilient Return: From Injury Lull to Centurion Hype

In a testament to resilience, India's Ruturaj Gaikwad has turned an injury-enforced hiatus into an opportunity to refine his red-ball cricket game, propelling him to impressive performances on his return.

After being sidelined for nearly five months due to an elbow injury, Gaikwad has made a triumphant comeback, demonstrating his batting prowess with consecutive centuries.

His return not only showcases his dedication and skill development but also highlights his readiness to once again contribute significantly to his teams, both in domestic leagues and internationally, as he continues to impress with his evolving expertise in the traditional format.