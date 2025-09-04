Left Menu

Gaikwad's Resilient Return: From Injury Lull to Centurion Hype

Ruturaj Gaikwad reflects on his recovery from a five-month injury layoff, during which he honed his red-ball cricket skills. The India batter, despite missing significant matches, has showcased his persistence by scoring consecutive centuries, underscoring a formidable comeback in the traditional format of the game.

Updated: 04-09-2025 19:01 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad

In a testament to resilience, India's Ruturaj Gaikwad has turned an injury-enforced hiatus into an opportunity to refine his red-ball cricket game, propelling him to impressive performances on his return.

After being sidelined for nearly five months due to an elbow injury, Gaikwad has made a triumphant comeback, demonstrating his batting prowess with consecutive centuries.

His return not only showcases his dedication and skill development but also highlights his readiness to once again contribute significantly to his teams, both in domestic leagues and internationally, as he continues to impress with his evolving expertise in the traditional format.

