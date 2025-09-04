Williams Challenges Sainz's Penalty at Dutch Grand Prix

Williams has launched an appeal against the penalty points awarded to their driver Carlos Sainz for a collision with Liam Lawson during the Dutch Grand Prix, according to a statement from the Formula One team on Thursday.

Sainz was penalized with a 10-second penalty and two penalty points on his license after being deemed responsible for attempting to overtake Lawson on the outside at the first corner following a safety car restart. Sainz criticized the decision as "a complete joke" at the time.

While Racing Bull's Lawson finished 12th, Sainz placed 13th. Williams has requested a right of review with the FIA, expressing hope for a positive outcome that will help clarify future racing conduct. Sainz maintains the penalty was unjustified and seeks to overturn the decision.

