Williams Challenges Sainz's Penalty at Dutch Grand Prix

Williams is seeking to appeal penalty points imposed on Carlos Sainz after a collision at the Dutch Grand Prix. Stewards penalized Sainz, which he criticized as unfair. Williams hopes for a favorable review from the FIA, while Sainz believes the decision was poorly judged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Williams has launched an appeal against the penalty points awarded to their driver Carlos Sainz for a collision with Liam Lawson during the Dutch Grand Prix, according to a statement from the Formula One team on Thursday.

Sainz was penalized with a 10-second penalty and two penalty points on his license after being deemed responsible for attempting to overtake Lawson on the outside at the first corner following a safety car restart. Sainz criticized the decision as "a complete joke" at the time.

While Racing Bull's Lawson finished 12th, Sainz placed 13th. Williams has requested a right of review with the FIA, expressing hope for a positive outcome that will help clarify future racing conduct. Sainz maintains the penalty was unjustified and seeks to overturn the decision.

