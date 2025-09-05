Left Menu

Abrar Ahmed's Spin Mastery Leads Pakistan to T20 Tri-Series Final

Abrar Ahmed's career-best bowling of 4-9 against UAE secured Pakistan's place in the T20 tri-series final with a convincing 31-run victory. Fakhar Zaman impressed with an unbeaten 77, leading Pakistan to a total of 171-5. UAE's top-order struggled against Ahmed's spin, sealing their fate.

Sharjah | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:45 IST
In a commanding display of spin bowling, Abrar Ahmed's career-best figures of 4-9 dismantled the UAE batting lineup, securing Pakistan's spot in the T20 tri-series final with a 31-run win.

Fakhar Zaman's unbeaten 77 off 44 balls set the stage for Pakistan's total of 171-5, with the team capitalizing on sloppy fielding by UAE after opting to bat first. Ahmed then baffled UAE's top-order with his carrom balls and googlies.

UAE failed to decode Ahmed's spin, losing key wickets early, with captain Mohammad Waseem among the first to fall. Pakistan's triumph continued the trend of successful total defenses, marking their dominance under coach Mike Hesson's aggressive strategy.

