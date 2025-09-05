Left Menu

Norway's World Cup Dream: A Race Against Time?

Norway's national team, led by coach Stale Solbakken, aims for its first World Cup qualification since 1998. Solbakken urges the Norwegian Football Federation to improve ball retrievers' speed to maintain game tempo as Norway currently leads Group I with an undefeated record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:00 IST
Norway's World Cup Dream: A Race Against Time?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's national football team is on the brink of making history with the potential to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998. Under the leadership of coach Stale Solbakken, Norway has maintained a perfect record in Group I, including a key victory against Italy.

Solbakken is advocating for the deployment of faster ball boys and girls during their final qualifiers, as he believes this could help maintain the crucial game tempo. During an interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Solbakken stressed the importance of a quick ball retrieval system to keep the game fluid and dynamic.

In their next qualifier, Norway faces Moldova, aiming for a spot in the 2026 World Cup hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Solbakken's call for better ball retriever training stems from a need to eliminate avoidable time wastage experienced in recent matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yogi Adityanath Unveils Cashless Medical Treatment for UP Teachers

Yogi Adityanath Unveils Cashless Medical Treatment for UP Teachers

 India
2
US-India Trade Tensions Escalate Over Russian Oil Purchases

US-India Trade Tensions Escalate Over Russian Oil Purchases

 Global
3
Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

 India
4
Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025