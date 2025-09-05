Norway's World Cup Dream: A Race Against Time?

Norway's national football team is on the brink of making history with the potential to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998. Under the leadership of coach Stale Solbakken, Norway has maintained a perfect record in Group I, including a key victory against Italy.

Solbakken is advocating for the deployment of faster ball boys and girls during their final qualifiers, as he believes this could help maintain the crucial game tempo. During an interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Solbakken stressed the importance of a quick ball retrieval system to keep the game fluid and dynamic.

In their next qualifier, Norway faces Moldova, aiming for a spot in the 2026 World Cup hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Solbakken's call for better ball retriever training stems from a need to eliminate avoidable time wastage experienced in recent matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)