India U23 Team Gears Up for Crucial Showdown Against Qatar
The Indian men's U23 football team is set to face Qatar in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, aiming for a historic qualification. Coach Naushad Moosa emphasizes teamwork and the importance of a winning mindset. Qatar poses a challenging opponent, with their dynamic style of play.
The Indian men's U23 football team is gearing up for a pivotal clash against hosts Qatar in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Saturday. With a promising start marked by a 2-0 victory over Bahrain, India is ambitiously targeting their first-ever berth in the continental tournament.
Speaking after the Bahrain win, Coach Naushad Moosa highlighted the significance of beginning the campaign with a victory. "That win instilled belief that with a strong performance against Qatar, qualification is within reach," he remarked. Qatar, who began their campaign with a commanding 13-0 win over Brunei Darussalam, brings a contrasting style that India needs to adapt to.
Moosa praised the team's preparation, noting their disciplined training camp and friendly matches, which have set the foundation for this crucial matchup. Adjusting well to the conditions in Doha, the Indian squad is poised for a late evening match, with Moosa asserting, "Continuity is key for future competitions." The game not only offers a chance at immediate success but is also a critical step in the team's long-term development.
