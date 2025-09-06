Mbappe's Magic Propels France to Victory in World Cup Qualifier

In an impressive display, France kicked off their World Cup qualifying journey with a commanding 2-0 victory over Ukraine. Michael Olise drew first blood early on, and Kylian Mbappe sealed the triumph with a late breakaway goal, matching Thierry Henry's record for international goals scored.

The game wasn't without challenges for France, as Ousmane Dembele aggravated a thigh injury after coming on as a substitute, further complicating their attacking options. Nevertheless, Les Bleus maintained their dominance in a fluid 4-2-3-1 setup, constantly testing Ukraine's defenses.

Despite some nervy moments, including Ibrahima Konate's vital clearance and Illia Zabarnyi hitting France's post, a sharp Mbappe finish ended Ukrainian hopes. The victory positions France favorably in Group D, a strong start against their most formidable opponent.