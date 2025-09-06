Left Menu

Mbappe's Magic Propels France to Victory in World Cup Qualifier

France secured a 2-0 victory against Ukraine in their World Cup qualifier, thanks to goals from Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe. Olise opened the scoring early on, while Mbappe's late strike sealed the win. France dominated the match, despite injury setbacks to players such as Ousmane Dembele.

Wroclaw | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:20 IST
In an impressive display, France kicked off their World Cup qualifying journey with a commanding 2-0 victory over Ukraine. Michael Olise drew first blood early on, and Kylian Mbappe sealed the triumph with a late breakaway goal, matching Thierry Henry's record for international goals scored.

The game wasn't without challenges for France, as Ousmane Dembele aggravated a thigh injury after coming on as a substitute, further complicating their attacking options. Nevertheless, Les Bleus maintained their dominance in a fluid 4-2-3-1 setup, constantly testing Ukraine's defenses.

Despite some nervy moments, including Ibrahima Konate's vital clearance and Illia Zabarnyi hitting France's post, a sharp Mbappe finish ended Ukrainian hopes. The victory positions France favorably in Group D, a strong start against their most formidable opponent.

