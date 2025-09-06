Left Menu

Gattuso's Italy Triumphs with Late Five-Goal Surge Against Estonia

Italy, under new manager Gennaro Gattuso, secured a commanding 5-0 win over Estonia in a World Cup qualifier. After a goalless first hour, Italy surged with five second-half goals, showing determination to reclaim their World Cup status after missing the last two tournaments.

Updated: 06-09-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 03:03 IST
Gennaro Gattuso

Italy launched Gennaro Gattuso's managerial era with a dominant 5-0 victory over Estonia in a World Cup qualifier, held on Friday. Despite missing several chances in the first hour, Italy transformed their control into goals in the latter stage of the match.

The focus was firmly on Gattuso, as Italy aimed to recover from a previous setback against Norway in June, which saw them trailing in Group I. The team now stands third with six points, aspiring to reestablish their World Cup presence after missing the last two tournaments.

In the second half, Italy intensified their efforts. Moise Kean opened the scoring, followed by Mateo Retegui's two goals. Additional strikes from Giacomo Raspadori and Alessandro Bastoni sealed a resounding win for Italy. Gattuso, urging calm, emphasized their commitment to bringing joy and excitement back to Italian football fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

