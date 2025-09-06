Left Menu

Sinner's Triumph: A Riveting Semi-Final Showdown at the U.S. Open

Jannik Sinner overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime in the U.S. Open semi-finals, winning 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4. Sinner advances to face Carlos Alcaraz in a highly anticipated final, renewing a major tennis rivalry. Despite some struggles, Sinner's intensity and clutch play secured his spot in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 08:30 IST
In a thrilling U.S. Open semi-final clash, defending champion Jannik Sinner emerged victorious over 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, with a score of 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final against Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz had earlier dismantled 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic. Although Sinner faced challenges, the Italian world No. 1 showcased resilience to earn a place in a third consecutive major final against the Spaniard.

Despite a brief setback in the second set, Sinner's powerful gameplay and precise serving allowed him to overcome a reinvigorated Auger-Aliassime, securing a well-deserved victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

