Sinner's Triumph: A Riveting Semi-Final Showdown at the U.S. Open
Jannik Sinner overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime in the U.S. Open semi-finals, winning 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4. Sinner advances to face Carlos Alcaraz in a highly anticipated final, renewing a major tennis rivalry. Despite some struggles, Sinner's intensity and clutch play secured his spot in the final.
In a thrilling U.S. Open semi-final clash, defending champion Jannik Sinner emerged victorious over 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, with a score of 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final against Carlos Alcaraz.
Alcaraz had earlier dismantled 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic. Although Sinner faced challenges, the Italian world No. 1 showcased resilience to earn a place in a third consecutive major final against the Spaniard.
Despite a brief setback in the second set, Sinner's powerful gameplay and precise serving allowed him to overcome a reinvigorated Auger-Aliassime, securing a well-deserved victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
