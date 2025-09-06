Left Menu

Sinner Sets Up Explosive U.S. Open Final Showdown with Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner outlasted Felix Auger-Aliassime in a tightly contested U.S. Open semi-final, securing a spot in the final against Carlos Alcaraz. This marks Sinner's fourth Grand Slam final this season. Despite physical concerns, Sinner showed resilience, setting up a thrilling rematch with Alcaraz, highlighting their growing rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:16 IST
Defending champion Jannik Sinner prevailed over 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in a hard-fought U.S. Open semi-final, winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The victory advances him to a promising final against Carlos Alcaraz, renewing one of tennis' most captivating rivalries.

Sinner's triumph places him alongside legends like Djokovic, Laver, and Federer, as he reached all four Grand Slam finals in a single season. He expressed elation over this achievement, calling the season 'amazing' and cherishing the supportive crowd.

Despite a medical issue during the match, Sinner managed to secure the win. The upcoming final against Alcaraz reignites their rivalry, described by Sinner as one of immense mutual respect and competitive spirit.

