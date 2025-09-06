Left Menu

Alyssa Healy Leads Australia in World Cup Defense

Alyssa Healy, the Australian captain, is optimistic about her team's chances in the Women's ODI World Cup, emphasizing their depth and adaptability. Set in India and Sri Lanka, the tournament kicks off with Australia aiming to defend their title, backed by a seasoned squad and strategic planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:30 IST
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia in World Cup Defense
Alyssa Healy
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian captain Alyssa Healy is gearing up for the Women's ODI World Cup in the Indian subcontinent, confident that her team's depth will overcome any challenges posed by rival teams. With a strong legacy of winning, the seven-time World Cup champions aim to defend their title in India and Sri Lanka, starting September 30.

Healy, reflecting on the upcoming cricket conditions in the subcontinent, expressed optimism in handling diverse situations, thanks to the team's versatile lineup. The return of left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, alongside spinner Georgia Wareham, adds strategic strength to the squad poised to retain the title they won in New Zealand.

Emphasizing the cultural richness of playing in the subcontinent, Healy stated that the team's goal is to secure back-to-back World Cup victories, a feat not achieved recently. Featuring experienced players like Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney, Australia's campaign will kick off against New Zealand in Indore on October 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

 Australia
2
Lyno AI: The Market's Best Bet for 2025 Crypto Presales

Lyno AI: The Market's Best Bet for 2025 Crypto Presales

 United States
3
Humanitarian Hub in Gaza: A Strategic Move by Israeli Forces

Humanitarian Hub in Gaza: A Strategic Move by Israeli Forces

 Egypt
4
Bridging Gaps: Transforming Ladakh into a Model of Progress and Connectivity

Bridging Gaps: Transforming Ladakh into a Model of Progress and Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025