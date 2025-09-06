Alyssa Healy Leads Australia in World Cup Defense
Alyssa Healy, the Australian captain, is optimistic about her team's chances in the Women's ODI World Cup, emphasizing their depth and adaptability. Set in India and Sri Lanka, the tournament kicks off with Australia aiming to defend their title, backed by a seasoned squad and strategic planning.
Australian captain Alyssa Healy is gearing up for the Women's ODI World Cup in the Indian subcontinent, confident that her team's depth will overcome any challenges posed by rival teams. With a strong legacy of winning, the seven-time World Cup champions aim to defend their title in India and Sri Lanka, starting September 30.
Healy, reflecting on the upcoming cricket conditions in the subcontinent, expressed optimism in handling diverse situations, thanks to the team's versatile lineup. The return of left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, alongside spinner Georgia Wareham, adds strategic strength to the squad poised to retain the title they won in New Zealand.
Emphasizing the cultural richness of playing in the subcontinent, Healy stated that the team's goal is to secure back-to-back World Cup victories, a feat not achieved recently. Featuring experienced players like Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney, Australia's campaign will kick off against New Zealand in Indore on October 1.
