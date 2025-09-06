All Blacks Triumph at Eden Park to Extend Unbeaten Streak with Gutsy Performance

New Zealand's All Blacks stood firm at their Eden Park fortress, overpowering South Africa with a 24-17 victory on Saturday. The high-stakes rugby clash saw the hosts extend their remarkable unbeaten streak at the Auckland venue to 51 matches.

Tries by Emoni Narawa and Will Jordan gave the All Blacks a commanding 14-3 lead at halftime. Despite South Africa's persistent efforts, highlighted by tries from Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach, New Zealand's defense held strong, with Quinn Tupaea securing a crucial try late in the game.

Ardie Savea's heroic steal in his 100th test solidified the victory, ensuring the All Blacks' dominance continued. The match stressed grit and resolve, showcasing why Eden Park remains a formidable stronghold for the New Zealand team.