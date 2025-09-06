Left Menu

All Blacks Triumph at Eden Park to Extend Unbeaten Streak with Gutsy Performance

New Zealand's All Blacks secured a hard-fought 24-17 victory over South Africa at Eden Park, extending their unbeaten streak to 51 matches. Tries from Narawa, Jordan, and Tupaea helped maintain their lead, while Savea's crucial turnover sealed the win in a milestone test for him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:53 IST
All Blacks Triumph at Eden Park to Extend Unbeaten Streak with Gutsy Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand's All Blacks stood firm at their Eden Park fortress, overpowering South Africa with a 24-17 victory on Saturday. The high-stakes rugby clash saw the hosts extend their remarkable unbeaten streak at the Auckland venue to 51 matches.

Tries by Emoni Narawa and Will Jordan gave the All Blacks a commanding 14-3 lead at halftime. Despite South Africa's persistent efforts, highlighted by tries from Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach, New Zealand's defense held strong, with Quinn Tupaea securing a crucial try late in the game.

Ardie Savea's heroic steal in his 100th test solidified the victory, ensuring the All Blacks' dominance continued. The match stressed grit and resolve, showcasing why Eden Park remains a formidable stronghold for the New Zealand team.

TRENDING

1
All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts, says FM in letter.

All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts,...

 Global
2
Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

 India
3
Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

 Global
4
Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality

Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025