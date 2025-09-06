Left Menu

Anantjeet Naruka: Shooting for Olympic Glory Amidst Challenges

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, a top Indian skeet shooter, has seen a significant rise in his career, securing his first individual gold at the Asian Championships. He challenges the policy of trials before the Olympics, advocating for quota winners to represent India, citing it as added pressure on athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:24 IST
Anantjeet Naruka: Shooting for Olympic Glory Amidst Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, a distinguished skeet shooter from India, is making waves with his recent successes, including a gold medal at the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan. At 27, Naruka's career is on an upward trajectory, and he attributes his achievements to relentless discipline and hard work since his junior days.

Despite narrowly missing an Olympic bronze alongside Maheshwari Chauhan at the 2024 Paris event, Naruka remains focused and driven. He argues that athletes securing Olympic quotas should automatically represent their country, rather than being subjected to additional trials. This, he claims, unnecessary pressure hinders performance.

Under the mentorship of Italian coach Ennio Falco, Naruka has made significant strides, overcoming challenges from Covid and adapting his training to meet international standards. His resolve is evident as he uses past setbacks as catalysts for future success, aiming for Olympic glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

 India
2
Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

 India
3
Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

 India
4
Heroic Rescue: Odisha Fire Services Save 31 Stranded Cattle

Heroic Rescue: Odisha Fire Services Save 31 Stranded Cattle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025