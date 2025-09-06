Anantjeet Naruka: Shooting for Olympic Glory Amidst Challenges

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, a distinguished skeet shooter from India, is making waves with his recent successes, including a gold medal at the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan. At 27, Naruka's career is on an upward trajectory, and he attributes his achievements to relentless discipline and hard work since his junior days.

Despite narrowly missing an Olympic bronze alongside Maheshwari Chauhan at the 2024 Paris event, Naruka remains focused and driven. He argues that athletes securing Olympic quotas should automatically represent their country, rather than being subjected to additional trials. This, he claims, unnecessary pressure hinders performance.

Under the mentorship of Italian coach Ennio Falco, Naruka has made significant strides, overcoming challenges from Covid and adapting his training to meet international standards. His resolve is evident as he uses past setbacks as catalysts for future success, aiming for Olympic glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)