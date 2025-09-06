Anantjeet Naruka: Shooting for Olympic Glory Amidst Challenges
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, a top Indian skeet shooter, has seen a significant rise in his career, securing his first individual gold at the Asian Championships. He challenges the policy of trials before the Olympics, advocating for quota winners to represent India, citing it as added pressure on athletes.
- Country:
- India
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, a distinguished skeet shooter from India, is making waves with his recent successes, including a gold medal at the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan. At 27, Naruka's career is on an upward trajectory, and he attributes his achievements to relentless discipline and hard work since his junior days.
Despite narrowly missing an Olympic bronze alongside Maheshwari Chauhan at the 2024 Paris event, Naruka remains focused and driven. He argues that athletes securing Olympic quotas should automatically represent their country, rather than being subjected to additional trials. This, he claims, unnecessary pressure hinders performance.
Under the mentorship of Italian coach Ennio Falco, Naruka has made significant strides, overcoming challenges from Covid and adapting his training to meet international standards. His resolve is evident as he uses past setbacks as catalysts for future success, aiming for Olympic glory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
