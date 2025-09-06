Left Menu

Rassie Erasmus Reflects on Springboks' Eden Park Struggles Against New Zealand

Coach Rassie Erasmus lamented South Africa's slow start and mistakes in their 24-17 loss to New Zealand at Eden Park. Despite their efforts, the Springboks couldn't break an 88-year losing streak at the venue. Eager for redemption, they look forward to another chance next week in Wellington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:58 IST
Rassie Erasmus Reflects on Springboks' Eden Park Struggles Against New Zealand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a nerve-wracking encounter at Eden Park, the South African rugby team, under the guidance of Coach Rassie Erasmus, fell short against New Zealand, losing 24-17. The match marked yet another stumbling block in the Springboks' elusive victory quest at the storied Auckland venue, maintaining a winless streak stretching back to 1937.

Erasmus acknowledged the team's shaky start and an uncharacteristically high error count as pivotal in the outcome. "Being 14 points down after two easy tries meant we were constantly on the back foot," Erasmus stated, emphasizing the challenges posed by a relentless New Zealand side.

Despite the setback, Erasmus remained optimistic about upcoming opportunities. With eyes on their next clash in Wellington, he noted, "We're still in the race for the title. After a rough start, our form improved, and we aim to harness that momentum in the return fixture against the All Blacks."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

 India
2
BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

 India
3
Crackdown on Ticket Touting: NFR Arrests Three in Recent Operations

Crackdown on Ticket Touting: NFR Arrests Three in Recent Operations

 India
4
Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern

Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025