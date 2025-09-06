Rassie Erasmus Reflects on Springboks' Eden Park Struggles Against New Zealand

In a nerve-wracking encounter at Eden Park, the South African rugby team, under the guidance of Coach Rassie Erasmus, fell short against New Zealand, losing 24-17. The match marked yet another stumbling block in the Springboks' elusive victory quest at the storied Auckland venue, maintaining a winless streak stretching back to 1937.

Erasmus acknowledged the team's shaky start and an uncharacteristically high error count as pivotal in the outcome. "Being 14 points down after two easy tries meant we were constantly on the back foot," Erasmus stated, emphasizing the challenges posed by a relentless New Zealand side.

Despite the setback, Erasmus remained optimistic about upcoming opportunities. With eyes on their next clash in Wellington, he noted, "We're still in the race for the title. After a rough start, our form improved, and we aim to harness that momentum in the return fixture against the All Blacks."

(With inputs from agencies.)