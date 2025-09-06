Canada Rises to the Top in Women's Rugby World Cup Pool B

Canada emerged victorious in a pivotal game on Saturday, clinching the top position in Pool B at the Women's Rugby World Cup. They secured a 40-19 triumph over Scotland, a win that helps them evade a potentially tough quarter-final match against preferred winners, England.

This much-anticipated match saw Canada, already assured of advancing to the knockout stage, battling fiercely against Scotland. Despite dominating possession, Scotland faltered due to numerous errors. Emily Tuttosi was instrumental for Canada, scoring two tries to bolster the team's performance. McKinley Hunt, Brittany Kassil, and Olivia DeMerchant also contributed with tries, and a penalty try was added to their tally.

Scotland, despite the setback, displayed resilience with scores from Rhona Lloyd, Evie Gallagher, and Fran McGhie, who marked her sixth try of the tournament. The day's rugby action continued with a Sandy Park doubleheader, concluding Pool A matches where varying outcomes could alter quarter-final line-ups.

