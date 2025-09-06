Left Menu

Saptak Talwar Makes a Comeback at GAC Rosa Challenge

India's Saptak Talwar shot a one-over 71 in the second round of the GAC Rosa Challenge, successfully making the cut. Currently tied-48th, Talwar hopes to improve his standing over the weekend. Romain Wattel leads, while Hugo Townsend, Bryce Easton, Renato Paratore, and Anton Albers trail closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katowice | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Saptak Talwar of India is making headlines at the GAC Rosa Challenge after shooting a one-over 71 in the second round, comfortably clearing the cut. The event is part of the Hotel Planner Tour and is being held at the Rosa Golf Club.

Talwar, who had a streak of eight consecutive cuts on the Tour, is currently tied for 48th place with a two-round total of two-under 138. His performance in the first round included five birdies and two bogeys for a score of 3-under 69.

The 36-hole leader is Frenchman Romain Wattel, who dominated the field with a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second round. Wattel is nine under par, followed closely by competitors like Hugo Townsend and Bryce Easton, who are tied for second place at eight under par.

(With inputs from agencies.)

