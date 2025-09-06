Left Menu

India Set to Welcome Asia's Finest for Table Tennis Showdown

India will host the 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis (Teams) Championships at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from October 11-15. The event was announced by the Table Tennis Federation of India. This marks the first time Odisha will host an Asian-level table tennis event, following the 2019 Commonwealth Championships.

India is gearing up to host the 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis (Teams) Championships at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, scheduled for October 11 to 15.

The Table Tennis Federation of India announced the upcoming event on Saturday, which is set to gather Asia's top table tennis athletes in the Odisha capital.

Though Odisha previously hosted the 2019 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Cuttack, this Asian-level competition is a first for the state.

