India Set to Welcome Asia's Finest for Table Tennis Showdown
India will host the 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis (Teams) Championships at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from October 11-15. The event was announced by the Table Tennis Federation of India. This marks the first time Odisha will host an Asian-level table tennis event, following the 2019 Commonwealth Championships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
India is gearing up to host the 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis (Teams) Championships at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, scheduled for October 11 to 15.
The Table Tennis Federation of India announced the upcoming event on Saturday, which is set to gather Asia's top table tennis athletes in the Odisha capital.
Though Odisha previously hosted the 2019 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Cuttack, this Asian-level competition is a first for the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heroic Rescue: Odisha Fire Services Save 31 Stranded Cattle
Chilling Tragedy: Love Affair Leads to Murder in Bhubaneswar
Odisha: Elephant poacher held after evading authorities for 18 months
511 persons arrested during special drive against illicit liquor, narcotics in Odisha in 4 days
Odisha's Education Boost: CM Majhi's Big Plans for Teachers