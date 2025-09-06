India Set to Welcome Asia's Finest for Table Tennis Showdown

India is gearing up to host the 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis (Teams) Championships at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, scheduled for October 11 to 15.

The Table Tennis Federation of India announced the upcoming event on Saturday, which is set to gather Asia's top table tennis athletes in the Odisha capital.

Though Odisha previously hosted the 2019 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Cuttack, this Asian-level competition is a first for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)