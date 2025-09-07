Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka: A Resilient Champion at the U.S. Open

Aryna Sabalenka overcame a significant moment of doubt during her U.S. Open final against Amanda Anisimova to secure her second consecutive title. Despite nearly succumbing to the pressure, Sabalenka refocused and claimed victory, making her the first woman since Serena Williams to win back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-09-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 09:31 IST
Aryna Sabalenka secured her second consecutive U.S. Open title after overcoming a moment of doubt during her final against Amanda Anisimova. The Belarusian clinched victory with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win, making her the first woman to secure back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams.

Sabalenka faced an excruciating miss that gave Anisimova a break chance, recalling past final defeats. However, she composed herself and rallied to victory. Anisimova, the No. 8 seed, put up a strong fight but couldn't stop the determined Sabalenka from earning her fourth Grand Slam trophy on hard courts.

Amidst intense rallies and a fervent crowd, Sabalenka focused on maintaining her composure. Despite Anisimova's efforts to turn the match around, Sabalenka's resilience prevailed. The match took place under Ashe's closed roof due to rain, contributing to an electric indoor atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

