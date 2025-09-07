Aryna Sabalenka: A Resilient Champion at the U.S. Open

Aryna Sabalenka secured her second consecutive U.S. Open title after overcoming a moment of doubt during her final against Amanda Anisimova. The Belarusian clinched victory with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win, making her the first woman to secure back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams.

Sabalenka faced an excruciating miss that gave Anisimova a break chance, recalling past final defeats. However, she composed herself and rallied to victory. Anisimova, the No. 8 seed, put up a strong fight but couldn't stop the determined Sabalenka from earning her fourth Grand Slam trophy on hard courts.

Amidst intense rallies and a fervent crowd, Sabalenka focused on maintaining her composure. Despite Anisimova's efforts to turn the match around, Sabalenka's resilience prevailed. The match took place under Ashe's closed roof due to rain, contributing to an electric indoor atmosphere.

