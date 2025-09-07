Shardul Thakur: Balancing Breaks with On-Field Performance

Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur speaks out in favor of players taking periodic breaks to manage their workload effectively. He highlights the difficulties faced by modern cricketers in maintaining fitness throughout the year, as evidenced by recent conversations around lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah's limited appearances in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

After leading West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal, Thakur noted the importance of balancing fitness with game play. He argues that while players should not hold back in performance during matches, brief breaks can help sustain long-term fitness. Thakur emphasizes commitment once the game begins but advocates for cautious management during practice and off-field time.

Thakur also commented on India's competitive series against England, where young, less experienced players held their own. Additionally, he underscored the need for more sporting pitches in domestic cricket to create a balanced playing field among fast bowlers, spinners, and batsmen.

