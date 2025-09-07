Alex Marquez Dethrones Brother Marc at Catalan Grand Prix
Alex Marquez claimed victory at the Catalan Grand Prix, ending his brother Marc's winning streak. This win was Alex's second career race triumph. With this victory, Marc's championship lead was reduced, delaying his title chances. Enea Bastianini secured his first podium finish with Tech3.
- Country:
- Spain
In a thrilling twist at the Catalan Grand Prix, Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing ended brother Marc Marquez's formidable winning streak on Sunday. Alex, bouncing back from a crash during the sprint, clinched his second career race win in front of an ecstatic home crowd.
The victory dramatically altered the championship landscape, slashing Marc's lead from 182 points—halting his chance to secure a seventh title at the upcoming San Marino Grand Prix. With seven rounds still to play, the title race promises to be an intense affair.
While Alex reigned supreme, Tech3's Enea Bastianini grabbed a notable third place, marking his first podium with the team. Other noteworthy performances came from KTM's Pedro Acosta and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who completed the top five finishers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Embattled Path to Education: West Bengal's SSC Exam Amid Tensions
Tetr College: Redefining Business Education with Global Entrepreneurial Ventures
Punjab Educational Institutions to Reopen After Devastating Floods
Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tribute to Educational Visionary Dr. Sharanabasappa Appa
Gujarat's Educational Triumph: CM Bhupendra Patel's Tribute to Teachers