Presnel Kimpembe's Next Adventure

Presnel Kimpembe, a cornerstone of Paris St Germain's defense for two decades, bids farewell to the club, marking a significant transition in his career as he joins Qatar Sports Club. The 30-year-old's move concludes a storied tenure, spanning youth academy beginnings to leading as captain.

Throughout his career at PSG, Kimpembe secured eight Ligue 1 titles and contributed to their Champions League victory in 2025, showcasing his prowess on the field. Despite an Achilles injury that kept him out for nearly two years, his return demonstrated his resilience and commitment to the sport.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi lauded Kimpembe's dedication and influence, emphasizing his role as a mentor for young talents. As Kimpembe embarks on his new journey, his legacy remains integral to PSG, embodying leadership and excellence for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)