Presnel Kimpembe's Next Adventure

French defender Presnel Kimpembe has left Paris St Germain after 20 years to join Qatar Sports Club. Kimpembe, a former captain of PSG, made 241 appearances and won numerous titles with the club. He returns to play after an Achilles injury and looks forward to new challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:11 IST
Presnel Kimpembe, a cornerstone of Paris St Germain's defense for two decades, bids farewell to the club, marking a significant transition in his career as he joins Qatar Sports Club. The 30-year-old's move concludes a storied tenure, spanning youth academy beginnings to leading as captain.

Throughout his career at PSG, Kimpembe secured eight Ligue 1 titles and contributed to their Champions League victory in 2025, showcasing his prowess on the field. Despite an Achilles injury that kept him out for nearly two years, his return demonstrated his resilience and commitment to the sport.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi lauded Kimpembe's dedication and influence, emphasizing his role as a mentor for young talents. As Kimpembe embarks on his new journey, his legacy remains integral to PSG, embodying leadership and excellence for future generations.

