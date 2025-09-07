Neeru Dhanda and Bhowneesh Mendiratta Shine at National Shotgun Trials

In a display of precision and skill, Asian champion Neeru Dhanda and silver medallist Bhowneesh Mendiratta triumphed at the national selection shotgun trials held at Bhucho Village Bhai Devinder Singh Sidhu Gun Club.

Bhowneesh showed remarkable consistency, qualifying for the men's finals with an impressive score before edging out Kynan Darius Chenai in a tense shootout, ultimately hitting 45 of the targets while Kynan missed his crucial shot.

Meanwhile, Neeru demonstrated her mastery in the women's finals, securing the top spot by shooting 47, ahead of Aashima Ahlawat and Kirti Gupta. These performances have positioned both Neeru and Bhowneesh as key contenders for the upcoming ISSF World Championship for Shotgun in Athens.