New Zealand's Sorensen-McGee Shines in Rugby World Cup with Hat-Trick

New Zealand's Braxton Sorensen-McGee emerged as the star of the match, scoring three tries as the defending champions overwhelmed Ireland with a 40-0 win. This victory not only preserved New Zealand's unbeaten run but also showcased their strong start in Women's Rugby World Cup defense.

The match began with Ireland exerting pressure in front of a 30,000-strong crowd, but New Zealand managed to turn the tide, leading 12-0 after the first 20 minutes, thanks to tries from Stacey Waaka and Chryss Viliko.

Sorensen-McGee further extended New Zealand's lead, demonstrating remarkable agility and speed to notch her hat-trick, while the team exhibited formidable defense tactics, preventing Ireland from staging a comeback.