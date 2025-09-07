Left Menu

New Zealand's Sorensen-McGee Shines in Rugby World Cup with Hat-Trick

New Zealand's Braxton Sorensen-McGee delivered a stellar performance by scoring a hat-trick, securing a 40-0 victory against Ireland in the Women's Rugby World Cup. The win solidifies New Zealand's dominance, setting up a quarter-final match against France or South Africa. Ireland also progresses to the last eight.

Brighton | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New Zealand's Braxton Sorensen-McGee emerged as the star of the match, scoring three tries as the defending champions overwhelmed Ireland with a 40-0 win. This victory not only preserved New Zealand's unbeaten run but also showcased their strong start in Women's Rugby World Cup defense.

The match began with Ireland exerting pressure in front of a 30,000-strong crowd, but New Zealand managed to turn the tide, leading 12-0 after the first 20 minutes, thanks to tries from Stacey Waaka and Chryss Viliko.

Sorensen-McGee further extended New Zealand's lead, demonstrating remarkable agility and speed to notch her hat-trick, while the team exhibited formidable defense tactics, preventing Ireland from staging a comeback.

