India Clinches Asia Cup Hockey Title with Dominant Win

India's men's hockey team secured a resounding victory over South Korea, defeating the defending champions 4-1 to claim the Asia Cup title and secure a spot in the 2024 FIH World Cup. The triumph marks India's fourth title, reinforcing their status as one of the most successful teams in the tournament's history.

Dilpreet Singh spearheaded India's attack, scoring twice during the match at the Rajgir Sports Complex. The victory continues India's successful string in the Asia Cup, with previous wins in 2003 and 2007 adding to their legacy. Harmanpreet Singh's skillful play set the stage for the victory, showcasing India's strategic brilliance.

In other tournament results, Malaysia dominated China 3-0 to secure third place, while Japan earned a 6-1 victory against Bangladesh, finishing fifth. Malaysia's Akhimullah Anuar and Japan's Ryosuke Shinohara were standout performers for their respective teams, contributing multiple goals to their side's triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)