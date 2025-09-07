Left Menu

India Clinches Asia Cup Hockey Title with Dominant Win

India's national hockey team captured their fourth Asia Cup title by defeating South Korea 4-1. This victory secures India's place in the 2024 FIH World Cup. The triumph was led by Dilpreet Singh's two-goal performance. Malaysia finished third, overpowering China 3-0, while Japan claimed fifth place with a 6-1 win over Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:43 IST
India Clinches Asia Cup Hockey Title with Dominant Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's men's hockey team secured a resounding victory over South Korea, defeating the defending champions 4-1 to claim the Asia Cup title and secure a spot in the 2024 FIH World Cup. The triumph marks India's fourth title, reinforcing their status as one of the most successful teams in the tournament's history.

Dilpreet Singh spearheaded India's attack, scoring twice during the match at the Rajgir Sports Complex. The victory continues India's successful string in the Asia Cup, with previous wins in 2003 and 2007 adding to their legacy. Harmanpreet Singh's skillful play set the stage for the victory, showcasing India's strategic brilliance.

In other tournament results, Malaysia dominated China 3-0 to secure third place, while Japan earned a 6-1 victory against Bangladesh, finishing fifth. Malaysia's Akhimullah Anuar and Japan's Ryosuke Shinohara were standout performers for their respective teams, contributing multiple goals to their side's triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

 India
2
Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

 India
3
Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

 Global
4
Rajasthan Extends Aid to Uttarakhand Amidst Natural Disaster Crisis

Rajasthan Extends Aid to Uttarakhand Amidst Natural Disaster Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025