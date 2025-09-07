Pedersen Sprints to Victory in Thrilling Vuelta Stage Finish

Mads Pedersen sprinted to a stunning victory in stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana, taking the win after a dramatic final kilometer on Sunday. The race from Vegadeo to Monforte de Lemos proved challenging, featuring a significant early climb that tested the riders' endurance.

Despite intense efforts by early attackers like Jakub Otruba and Jay Vine, Pedersen emerged victorious by overcoming a late attack from several rivals. Jonas Vingegaard kept his overall lead, closely monitored by Joao Almeida and Tom Pidcock, who finished within striking distance.

The stage included tense moments when Spaniard Javier Romo crashed following a trackside spectator incident. As the race progresses, the competition heats up with participants strategizing for upcoming stages, where every second counts for those vying for top spots in the grand tour.