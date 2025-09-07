Left Menu

Fair Play on the Track: Piastri and Norris Navigate Team Orders

Oscar Piastri conceded his second place to McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the Italian Grand Prix, acknowledging it was a fair team order. After a pitstop issue slowed Norris, Piastri voluntarily returned the position to maintain team harmony, despite the impact on his championship lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 23:14 IST
Fair Play on the Track: Piastri and Norris Navigate Team Orders
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri, the Australian Formula One driver, acknowledged McLaren's directive to concede his second-place finish to teammate Lando Norris as fair during Sunday's Italian Grand Prix. Despite reducing his lead in the championship, the decision underscored the importance of team harmony.

Piastri moved into second when Norris was delayed by a pitstop glitch. However, respecting the team's decision, he relinquished the position back to Norris, trimming his advantage to 31 points with eight races left. 'Lando was ahead for the majority, and the delay was no fault of his,' Piastri explained.

The situation didn't surprise Piastri, who had previously discussed similar scenarios within the team. Norris, standing by his teammate, stated they had pre-planned responses for various race situations and stressed the importance of fairness within the team structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Men's Hockey Team Clinches Asia Cup 2025

Indian Men's Hockey Team Clinches Asia Cup 2025

 India
2
Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

 Global
3
ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

 India
4
Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Reforms

Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Refor...

 Romania

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025