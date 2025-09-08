Tom Lynagh Cleared of Concussion After Rugby Championship Win

Australia's flyhalf Tom Lynagh has been given the all-clear of concussion concerns after the team's 28-24 Rugby Championship triumph over Argentina in Townsville on Saturday.

Lynagh, who sat out games against South Africa last month due to concussion, was substituted in the second half with a hamstring problem then underwent a mandatory Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

According to a Wallabies statement on Monday, Lynagh completed his post-game HIA2 and HIA3 assessments and showed no signs of concussion. Lynagh is under continuous observation for the hamstring injury that forced him off the field. He made his Wallabies starts in the British & Irish Lions series in July and August but missed matches after a high tackle ruled him out.

