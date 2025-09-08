Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz's Dazzling Play Impresses NBA Superstar Stephen Curry

Carlos Alcaraz showcased his exceptional tennis skills during the U.S. Open final against Jannik Sinner, earning applause from NBA icon Stephen Curry. Alcaraz's impressive shot-making paralleled Curry's basketball finesse, highlighting their mutual admiration. Alcaraz is set to play in Curry's home arena during the upcoming Laver Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:25 IST
Carlos Alcaraz's Dazzling Play Impresses NBA Superstar Stephen Curry
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz thrilled spectators with his remarkable tennis prowess during the U.S. Open final against Jannik Sinner. His skill on the court elicited admiration from none other than NBA superstar Stephen Curry, who equated Alcaraz's masterful shot-making to a captivating three-point play in basketball.

The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium erupted in applause as Alcaraz executed a brilliant sequence of shots, capturing the attention of Curry, an avid tennis enthusiast. Sitting with his wife, Ayesha, and father, Dell, Curry celebrated Alcaraz's performance with a jubilant gesture, underscoring the exciting crossover between tennis and basketball.

Alcaraz is poised to continue impressing fans as he heads to San Francisco to play for Team Europe in the Laver Cup. This event will take place at the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center, placing Alcaraz in Curry's home arena, further cementing the bond between these two sporting icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
2
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
3
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global
4
Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wastewater-based epidemiology offers blueprint for post-pandemic preparedness

Data fusion in agriculture emerges as key to tackling global water scarcity

Healthcare’s digital future hinges on standards, policy and connectivity

Economic barriers threaten future of AI-driven assistive technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025