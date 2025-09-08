Left Menu

Jagathishree Kumaresan Accelerates Towards International Glory

Jagathishree Kumaresan, a 21-year-old triple national champion from Chennai, is set to debut internationally at the FIM Asia Women’s Cup in Thailand. After a remarkable domestic season, she aims to secure a podium finish and pursue her dream of racing in the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship.

Jagathishree Kumaresan Accelerates Towards International Glory
  • Country:
  • India

Triple national champion, Jagathishree Kumaresan, is taking a significant leap in her racing career by representing India at the FIM Asia Women's Cup of Circuit Racing in Thailand, from September 12 to 14.

The young racer from Chennai recently achieved a remarkable feat by winning three national titles, affirming her prowess on the race track. Her keen interest in racing was sparked at a young age, which led her to train with seasoned racers, eventually propelling her to the national forefront.

Despite a serious ankle injury requiring surgery, Jagathishree showcased her resilience by continuing her winning streak, capturing both the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing and Motorcycle Racing Championship titles. Her immediate goal is to secure a podium finish in Thailand as she eyes the FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

