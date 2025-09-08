Jagathishree Kumaresan Accelerates Towards International Glory

Triple national champion, Jagathishree Kumaresan, is taking a significant leap in her racing career by representing India at the FIM Asia Women's Cup of Circuit Racing in Thailand, from September 12 to 14.

The young racer from Chennai recently achieved a remarkable feat by winning three national titles, affirming her prowess on the race track. Her keen interest in racing was sparked at a young age, which led her to train with seasoned racers, eventually propelling her to the national forefront.

Despite a serious ankle injury requiring surgery, Jagathishree showcased her resilience by continuing her winning streak, capturing both the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing and Motorcycle Racing Championship titles. Her immediate goal is to secure a podium finish in Thailand as she eyes the FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship.

