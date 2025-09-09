Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

British tennis player Jack Draper has announced the premature end of his season due to an arm injury. The setback forced him to withdraw from the U.S. Open before his second-round match, highlighting ongoing recovery concerns.

Draper, a 23-year-old ranked seventh globally, made his first singles appearance since departing Wimbledon last month but faced challenges with a bruised humerus. The early comeback might have been too optimistic.

On social media, Draper shared the need to rest his injured arm, effectively sidelining him for the remainder of 2025. Last year, Draper advanced to the U.S. Open semi-finals before falling to Jannik Sinner.

