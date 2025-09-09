Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury
British tennis player Jack Draper ends his season due to an arm injury, missing out on the U.S. Open. The decision follows a premature return from injury at Wimbledon. Draper, who ranked as world number seven, announced the need for rest and recovery throughout the remainder of 2025.
British tennis player Jack Draper has announced the premature end of his season due to an arm injury. The setback forced him to withdraw from the U.S. Open before his second-round match, highlighting ongoing recovery concerns.
Draper, a 23-year-old ranked seventh globally, made his first singles appearance since departing Wimbledon last month but faced challenges with a bruised humerus. The early comeback might have been too optimistic.
On social media, Draper shared the need to rest his injured arm, effectively sidelining him for the remainder of 2025. Last year, Draper advanced to the U.S. Open semi-finals before falling to Jannik Sinner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Ready to Host Historic 2025 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup
Exciting 2025 Asia Cup T20I Set to Ignite with Clash of Titans
Nzimande Urges Developing Nations to Tackle Digital Divide at GovTech 2025
Premier League 2025 Hall of Fame Shortlist Revealed
Tamil Nadu to Host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 with Record 24 Teams