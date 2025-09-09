Left Menu

Nico Williams Sidelined: Champions League Return in Doubt

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams is sidelined with a muscle injury, obstructing his return to the Champions League. Injured during Spain's victory over Turkey, his recovery timeline remains uncertain as Bilbao anticipates their first Champions League appearance since 2014-15, facing Arsenal on September 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilbao | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:28 IST
Nico Williams Sidelined: Champions League Return in Doubt
Nico Williams
  • Country:
  • Spain

Athletic Bilbao faces a setback as forward Nico Williams is sidelined with a muscle injury, jeopardizing his participation in the upcoming Champions League match.

Williams sustained the injury during Spain's commanding 6-0 victory over Turkey, leaving fans and the team concerned about his recovery timeline, which remains unclear according to club reports.

The Basque team hosts Arsenal on September 16, marking their first Champions League appearance since the 2014-15 season, adding pressure on recovering their star player in time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Political Turmoil: Ministers Resign Amid Deadly Protests, Calls for PM's Ouster

Nepal's Political Turmoil: Ministers Resign Amid Deadly Protests, Calls for ...

 Nepal
2
15th Vice Presidential Election: A Political Tug of War

15th Vice Presidential Election: A Political Tug of War

 India
3
Uttarakhand CM Honors Himalayas and Kargil Hero on Special Day

Uttarakhand CM Honors Himalayas and Kargil Hero on Special Day

 India
4
GST Reforms Offer Boost to Cupid Limited's FMCG and Diagnostic Ventures

GST Reforms Offer Boost to Cupid Limited's FMCG and Diagnostic Ventures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025