Nico Williams Sidelined: Champions League Return in Doubt
Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams is sidelined with a muscle injury, obstructing his return to the Champions League. Injured during Spain's victory over Turkey, his recovery timeline remains uncertain as Bilbao anticipates their first Champions League appearance since 2014-15, facing Arsenal on September 16.
Athletic Bilbao faces a setback as forward Nico Williams is sidelined with a muscle injury, jeopardizing his participation in the upcoming Champions League match.
Williams sustained the injury during Spain's commanding 6-0 victory over Turkey, leaving fans and the team concerned about his recovery timeline, which remains unclear according to club reports.
The Basque team hosts Arsenal on September 16, marking their first Champions League appearance since the 2014-15 season, adding pressure on recovering their star player in time.
