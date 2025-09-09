Left Menu

Alexander Isak's Record-Breaking Journey to Liverpool

Alexander Isak expressed relief after his high-profile transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool was finalized. The record-breaking move worth 125 million pounds concluded on transfer deadline day. Isak, who faced a complex transfer saga, is now ready to focus on his performance on the pitch with Liverpool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:52 IST
Alexander Isak

In a landmark move, Alexander Isak has completed a record-breaking transfer to Liverpool, valued at 125 million pounds. The striker, who joins from Newcastle United, played his first minutes of the season for Sweden in their 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat against Kosovo.

Isak expressed his relief to Swedish media, emphasizing the significance of resolving the transfer saga before joining the national squad's camp. The drawn-out negotiations had kept him off the pitch during pre-season games.

Highlighting his mental growth, Isak noted how the situation was a learning experience. Now, as he commences his Liverpool chapter, he looks forward to contributing on the field and leaving past challenges behind.

