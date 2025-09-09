Left Menu

India's Aggressive Strategy in Asia Cup Against Pakistan

Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain, asserts that his team will adopt an aggressive approach in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. Despite playing the UAE as their opening opponent, India will not change their strategy. Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, emphasizes that player aggression is a personal choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:53 IST
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant Asia Cup announcement, India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, declared his team's aggressive stance on the field, especially in their anticipated clash against Pakistan. As India faces their Group A opener against the UAE, the emphasis remains on aggression and strategy.

Speaking at the captains' press conference, Suryakumar highlighted the importance of maintaining their aggressive approach, a sentiment not echoed by Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, who stated it's an individual choice for players. India's rigorous practice sessions have bolstered their confidence ahead of the tournament.

Though UAE, under Indian coach Lalchand Rajput, poses as underdogs, Suryakumar refuses to underestimate them. Instead, he stresses on the strength of preparation and asserts no need for experimental changes in their game plan, emphasizing a successful strategy should remain intact.

