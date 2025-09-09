Omarzai's Record-Breaking Fifty Powers Afghanistan to Thrilling Victory

Azmatullah Omarzai, the former world number one all-rounder, etched his name in history by breaking the record for the fastest fifty in T20 internationals for Afghanistan. Playing at Sheikh Zayed Stadium during the Asia Cup opener on Tuesday, Omarzai's electrifying performance transformed the game in Afghanistan's favor.

Finding themselves struggling at 110/4, Afghanistan needed a savior as Hong Kong's bowlers dominated. Enter Omarzai, who dramatically shifted the game's momentum with his powerful hitting. His maiden T20I half-century came off just 20 balls, surpassing Mohammad Nabi's previous record against Ireland in 2017.

Omarzai's explosive innings included a ruthless assault on bowler Ayush Shukla in the 19th over, culminating in a crushing Afghanistan score of 188/6, set against Hong Kong's fielding lapses. Despite hitting just 53 from 21 deliveries, Omarzai's impact was decisive. With Sediqullah Atal also contributing an unbeaten 73, Afghanistan overcame early challenges to set a competitive total.